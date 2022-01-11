The Rockingham County School Board welcomed a new face at Monday’s meeting, Matt Cross, who will represent District 3 for the next four years.
Cross thanked the board, along with the president of the Rockingham Educational Foundation Inc., who came out to the meeting to welcome Cross, and told board members he looks forward to working with them. Cross said he reached out to all School Board members, and thanked fellow member Dan Breeden for responding.
Although Cross said he wasn’t there to rehash comments made by School Board member Lowell Fulk in February 2021 following the death of Rush Limbaugh, Cross spent a few minutes acknowledging the event.
“It was Mr. Fulk who lit the fire under me,” Cross said of his decision to run for School Board. Cross said that after that event he looked at the School Board and didn’t see conservatism represented there, which is why he decided to run.
Cross also cited his decade of service as a school resource officer and what he sees as needed changes to student and staff safety.
“I know what needs to happen,” Cross said. “Things that we’re not doing and should be doing.”
Cross also acknowledged the recent passing of Turner Ashby High School coach Chris Fraser and asked that his family be in the thoughts and prayers of those in attendance.
Newly elected School Board Chairman Breeden told Cross “that to everything there is a season, and campaign season is over.” He asked that for the foreseeable future Cross focus on his work as a School Board member and to stop campaigning.
Breeden also said he has worked with many School Board members and called Fulk one of the hardest working.
“The personal stuff has a personal place,” Breeden said. “And we need to continue sharing that individually with one another.”
Breeden was unanimously voted chairman for the year, and Jackie Lohr was elected to remain vice chairwoman. Normally the vice chair assumes the chair position, but Lohr said that due to an increase in job responsibilities outside of the School Board, she felt she could not fully execute the responsibilities of the chair position.
The School Board opened a public hearing on the future 2022-23 school budget, which will be developed in the coming months. No one spoke during the public hearing and it was closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.