Every year the Rockingham County Public Schools’ Capital Improvement Plan is updated to represent a change in need or simply to add another year to the 10-year plan.
After being approved by the CIP Committee, RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl presented the updated document to the School Board at a meeting on Monday night.
In addition, some alternative plans were discussed to deal with the crowding that will inevitably occur at Elkton Middle School.
In the East Rockingham High School attendance zone, only EMS is slightly overcapacity. But that number is anticipated to grow.
Instead of a multimillion-dollar expansion of the middle school, the idea of moving eighth grade students to East Rockingham High School was floated. Currently the high school has enough capacity that eighth graders would have their own wing and would not be interacting with high school students, Scheikl said. However, he acknowledged that keeping middle school students under the same roof is ideal.
The first CIP project that will begin next year is the expansion of Broadway High School. That project will cost about $17.5 million. However, due to end of year funds, extra COVID-19 relief funds, this project will not affect taxpayers. The School Board will not have to ask the Board of Supervisors for the money to fund the project. An estimated completion date is fall of 2024.
By expanding BHS this will allow for redistricting that would ease crowding at Spotswood High School and its feeder schools.
The redistricting of students students would occur along the north U.S. 11 corridor from Spotswood back to Broadway High School. With the expansion at BHS this will allow for redistricting and will lower the numbers at SHS, Cub Run Elementary School and Peak View Elementary School.
Next on the docket is a renovation of Elkton Elementary School, one of Rockingham County’s oldest schools. That project is projected to cost just shy of $19 million and the completion date is slated for fall of 2025.
McGaheysville Elementary School is on the same timeline for a renovation as Elkton Elementary School. This project will be far less expensive at $9 million. That project will also be completed by fall of 2025.
The next slated project — and one of the largest on the current CIP — is a renovation and expansion of Massanutten Technical Center. Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools both use this facility and have a cost-sharing agreement. The cost of the MTC expansion and renovation will be $27 million on the county’s end. Completion is slated for fall of 2027.
This project has pushed back the expansions of Montevideo Middle School and Spotswood High School by a year each.
The SHS expansion will cost $70 million and is slated for completion by fall 2029.
The MMS expansion will cost $34 million and is slated for completion by December 2030.
The only other note in the current CIP is that continued growth may necessitate the creation of construction of a new elementary school in the next 10 years.
Every CIP is a fluid document and no project is set in stone. Every year the CIP is examined and adjusted based on need. Greater needs may arise and cause some projects to be moved up in the timeline and others down.
