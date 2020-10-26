The Rockingham County School Board approved a budget calendar that will be used to build the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget and will culminate with its approval in March.
Each year the superintendent looks at budget requests from different central office departments, as well as from building principals. That is held up against the expected revenue from the state and local levels, as well as the federal level.
Based on available revenue, the superintendent will build a budget that incorporates as many of the budget requests as possible. Some years, the revenue is decreasing and the superintendent must then propose budget cuts to present a balanced budget.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will likely be a less typical budget season, but it will start with a calendar template that is seen most years.
Requests from principals are due the first week of December, and all budget requests due to Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Mast at the start of the next year.
In mid-January there will be a public hearing on the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget, which is when members of the public can voice their support for certain additions or cuts.
It is anticipated that the school division will have a sense of Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget and how it will impact Rockingham County Schools by early February. This is the biggest indicator of what the budget picture is going to look like for the next fiscal year.
Discussions based on Northam’s budget will continue into March with Superintendent Oskar Scheikl presenting his proposed budget toward the end of the month. At this point School Board members have had numerous discussions with Scheikl and shouldn’t be surprised by what he presents. More than likely the board will vote to approve the budget at a subsequent meeting in March.
From there it will go to the Board of Supervisors for final approval.
