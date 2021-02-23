A few members of the community have spoken out against Rockingham County School Board member Lowell Fulk for comments he made following the death of divisive radio personality Rush Limbaugh on Fulk's personal Facebook account.
Two people spoke at Monday's School Board meeting, which wasn't attended by Fulk, and more than a 1,000 have signed a petition calling for the 18-year School Board veteran's resignation.
In a Facebook post, Fulk said he hopes "conservatives and the GOP are able to examine self and find their soul after the death of Rush Limbaugh ... I give him no grace at all. He was an evil piece of infection."
Fulk issued an apology for the original post, saying: "I formally apologize for having been disrespectful to Rush Limbaugh in his passing. My exceedingly poor judgement should not reflect on my innocent coworkers of fellow board members, or the school division. I am an aberration from both organizations, and neither should be associated with my poor judgement. Please do not hold my soon to be former colleagues responsible for my misdeeds."
Prior to the public comment, which was limited to those who signed up ahead of time, School Board Chair Renee Reed said the School Board's job is to listen to the concerns of constituents as well as support, of which the board has received both concerning Fulk's comments.
Reed said that if someone has a problem with something a School Board member says on their personal account, they can "always contact that board member directly to seek clarification or to share their concerns."
Following the conclusion of the meeting, board member Dan Breeden was available to listen to any other concerned community members.
The first person to speak was parent Mary Beth Landes, who discussed the student code of conduct, which all students have to sign and states that "everyone is an individual of worth."
Landes asked that Fulk be held to the same standard as that of Rockingham County Public Schools students and staff.
The second person to speak was Matt Cross, a local pastor who used his more than three minutes to speak against what he perceived from Fulk as a slight against conservatives. He used his platform to condemn people who are pro-choice, and to talk about gun rights and the proposed renaming of Turner Ashby High School.
"Mr. Fulk, if fighting for the unborn is infectious, then consider me the most infected person you've ever met," Cross said.
