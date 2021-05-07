The Rockingham County School Board will meet Monday for its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center. Among the topics on the agenda is the approval of the fiscal year 2021-2022 salary scales.
Each year the School Board is presented with salary scales, which outline what an employee makes based on years of service, and approves them.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl will also give a COVID-19 update. As of Friday, there are 10 active COVID-19 cases in the schools: two at Broadway High School, one at Plains Elementary School, one at McGaheysville Elementary School, one at South River Elementary School, two at Montevideo Middle School, two at Cub Run Elementary School and one at Peak View Elementary School.
— Staff Reports
