The Rockingham County School Board will meet Monday, and among the topics included on the agenda for consideration is the 2022-2023 school year calendar.
At the Jan. 10 Rockingham County School Board meeting, a starting point for the school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year was presented to engage in a conversation with the School Board.
The school calendar presented had 175 instructional days and 22 days dedicated for teacher workdays, parent conferences and professional development. The draft calendar was shared with faculty and staff on Jan. 11 and principals were asked to collect feedback from their schools. Also, principals were asked to share with their parent groups such as the PTA, PTO or parent advisories and to gather feedback from them as well.
Overall, the calendar used as a starting point was well received, however, there were some suggestions for changes, according to the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
RCPS also had discussions with Harrisonburg City to align the calendars from both school divisions as much as possible.
At Monday’s meeting the School Board will be presented with two different calendars and will choose to adopt one or ask for more changes, which will be handled at a subsequent meeting.
One of the differences between the two calendars is the start date. Calendar A has a start date of Aug. 23. Calendar B has a start date of Aug. 24.
The School Board will also discuss budget planning for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, and will hear comments from the public.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
The meeting can also be viewed virtually. A link to the meeting will appear on the School Board’s agenda website, BoardDocs, before the start of the meeting.
