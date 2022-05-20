A conversation during the Rockingham County School Board’s May 9 meeting has led to the addition of an agenda item for Monday’s meeting on parental notification about student names.
At the last meeting, School Board member Matt Cross asked about the school division’s policy for contacting parents if a student wants to be called by another name while at school.
“If a child comes into school and Billy says, ‘I want to be called Sally from now on’ and talks to their counselor, talks to their principal, whatever, what do we do as, what’s the principal do as, how do we go about working with that child?” Cross asked during a part of the meeting when board members can ask questions, in reference to how parents are notified of a student asks to be called a different name.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said it would be no different than if a student wanted to be called by a nickname, which wouldn’t warrant communication with a parent.
Cross said that was a bad example as Billy to Sally denotes a gender identity change. Scheikl said the school division’s nondiscrimination policy includes not treating anyone differently based on gender identity. If the school division wouldn’t call the parents because Matthew wants to be called Matt, they wouldn’t do it because Billy wants to be called Sally, which falls under gender identity.
“If we don’t call the parents when Dan wants to be called Danny, we don’t do it in other cases. ... That’s the nature of a nondiscrimination statement,” Scheikl said.
However, Scheikl said, a formal name change, including in the school’s database and other data keeping means, would go through the parent.
“I can’t believe what I am hearing tonight,” Cross said in response to Scheikl. “Are you serious?”
School Board member Jackie Lohr tried to ask Cross, “So where do you draw the line” but she was cut off by Cross.
“At the next meeting I would like to have an action item to make sure this does not happen, to have a clear policy of this going on in our schools,” he said.
An action item is not on the agenda for Monday’s meeting but there is an information item to discuss the parental notification policy as it pertains to students’ names, Scheikl confirmed. School Board Chair Dan Breeden told Cross that if he wants to bring forth a policy change it must be presented at one meeting and voted on at the next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.