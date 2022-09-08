The Rockingham County School Board will be presented with a number of important policies for consideration at a meeting on Monday, including a possible change to the school division’s student cellphone use policy and the parental notification policy.
The latter policy was originally presented by School Board member Matt Cross in May as a response to finding out that teachers were not required to notify parents of a student’s request to change their name.
The original policy included a provision that teachers who violated the policy could face dismissal. Cross said Rockingham County Public Schools already has steps in place for grounds for removal.
The revised policy that will be presented Monday states: “All employees or agents of Rockingham County Public Schools will address students by the name or names listed only in the students’ Powerschool records. If any student wishes to be called by any other name that does not reflect the students’ official school records, a parent or guardian SHALL by the school administrator, and consent must be given for any such name change.”
The proposed policy has courted controversy and interest since it was first presented. Many have spoken in favor of the policy and against it. Those in favor say that parents have the right to know important information about their children and the schools do not have the right to keep that from parents. Those opposed to the policy say it could out students to parents who are not supportive, possibly placing those students in a verbally, emotionally or even physically abusive situation.
Most School Board members have spoken out against the policy.
Once the policy is presented as an information item on Monday, action could be considered at the Sept. 26 meeting.
In addition, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl is planning to present a revision to the RCPS cellphone policy. Scheikl said that in response to some concern about the use of cellphones by students in schools, a survey was sent out to the school communities to see if a revision was necessary. The results of those survey results will be shared at Monday’s meeting.
Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent of innovation and learning, will present revisions of an RCPS policy on public complaint about curriculum or instructional materials/challenged materials for information. These revisions clarify the timeline for action after a formal media complaint is filed.
During the last school year, the controversy over banning books took the country by storm. And while many in Rockingham County came out to School Board members to speak in favor or against banning books, very few media complaint forms were actually filed.
The School Board will also hear an update on the memorandum of understanding between RCPS and the sheriff’s office regarding the school resource officer program. RCPS is awaiting news on whether it received a grant to add more SROs at the middle schools.
The School Board meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the Rockingham County Administrative Center.
