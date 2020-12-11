At the Rockingham County Public Schools Board meeting on Aug. 3, the Board made adjustments to the 2020-2021 school calendar.
The most significant was changing the start date from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10. At that meeting, the School Board stated that additional changes to the school calendar may be warranted as it determined the needs of students and teachers moving into the second semester.
Those adjustments will be heard at Monday's meeting.
It is being recommended that the end of the first semester be moved from Jan. 28, to Jan. 26. Jan. 27 and 28 would become teacher workdays and Jan. 29 will remain a teacher workday.
The changes will provide teachers and administrators two additional days to prepare to transition from first semester to second semester, according the meeting agenda. It will also provide additional time for elementary school teachers to complete the individual narratives for report cards.
Additionally, the early release dates on Feb. 12 and March 5 for professional development will be removed and will now become full school days. The delayed start on April 30 for professional development will become a full school day as well.
The School Board is planning to vote on these calendar changes Monday. The meeting will be held virtually beginning at 7 p.m. A link to the meeting will be included on the meeting website prior to the beginning of the meeting.
