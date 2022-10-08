At a Rockingham County School Board meeting on Monday the board will take the first steps in naming a new superintendent.
Less than a month ago, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl announced that he will be retiring from the position at the end of this fiscal year in June. Scheikl has been the superintendent since 2017.
School Board member Matt Cross has said on social media that he is going to ask the School Board to postpone the naming of a new superintendent until after the November 2023 election, when three board seats are up for reelection.
However, an agenda item for Monday’s meeting states that the School Board will appoint two of its members to serve as chair and vice chair of the School Board committee responsible for logistics related to the upcoming superintendent search.
This is listed as an action item on the agenda, meaning the School Board will call for a vote.
Prior to becoming superintendent, Scheikl served as the division’s director of information. He replaced former superintendent Carol Fenn.
A native of Salzburg, Austria, Scheikl left the University of Salzburg and came to the U.S. in 1992 after six years studying history and law. He attended James Madison University, where he received an undergraduate degree in December 1994. He later earned a doctorate in education from the University of Virginia.
He spent his professional career in Rockingham County, starting as a social studies teacher at Broadway High School in 1995. He also was a soccer coach at Broadway High School and is head coach of the Spotswood High School girls soccer team.
Scheikl taught for five years before moving to the Central Office to work as administrative software implementation specialist and was later promoted to supervisor of student information.
In July 2011, he was appointed director of information management, and oversaw the division’s digital conversion initiative, which sought to integrate technology in the classroom.
Scheikl has two daughters, who graduated from Spotswood High School.
Scheikl made the announcement about retiring during a meeting at Broadway High School, where he began his teaching career.
The School Board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center. The meeting will also be available to watch online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.