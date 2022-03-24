The Rockingham County School Board will meet Monday and approve bids for parking lot pavement for two schools.
The first school that will receive parking lot pavement is Broadway High School.
The bid for repaving the athletic field parking lot and the upper parking lot on the east side at Broadway High School was properly specified and advertised.
Seven firms were sent bid packages. Two firms responded with a sealed bid. Smith Paving Inc. out of Grottoes sent a bid for $92,325 and Partners Excavating Co. sent a bid of $124,654.
It will be recommended to the School Board that the contract be awarded to the low bidder.
The second school getting a paving job is Peak View Elementary School. The same two companies responded with bids in the amounts of $66,000 for Smith Paving Co. and $79,640 for Partners Excavating Co.
It is being recommended that the contract be awarded to the low bidder.
The School Board will also be taking public comment.
The chool Board will meet at 7 p.m. at Montevideo Middle School. The meeting will also be broadcast and the link to the meeting will appear on the School Board's BoardDocs website prior to the start of the meeting.
— Staff Report
