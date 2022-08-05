The Rockingham County School Board will meet Monday and likely get legal counsel about a policy proposed by board member Matt Cross, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
This step in the policy proposal process was set to take place at a July 12 meeting. However, Cross was chaperoning a trip with his child and was unable to attend the meeting. School Board Chair Dan Breeden said that because the proposal was made by Cross, he should be in attendance for the conversation with legal counsel.
That step will likely take place during a closed session on Monday. Certain conversations between the School Board and attorneys are protected under the Freedom of Information Act. Scheikl said there will not be a public report on what is talked about during closed session.
The policy proposed by Cross would prohibit teachers from calling a student by their requested name if it deviates from their registered name. In addition, parents would be notified by an administrator of any name change request made by a student under the proposed policy.
Many have spoken for and against the proposed policy, and there will be plenty of additional time to do so as a vote on the policy is unlikely to come until September.
Originally, the policy was expected to receive a reading at the School Board’s first August meeting, on Monday, and a vote during the board’s second August meeting, Scheikl has said. However, due to the delay in the legal report, this will push the timeline by at least one meeting, Breeden said.
According to Cross’ social media, he asked that a special meeting be called to vote on the policy prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year, but the request was denied.
Cross originally presented the policy at a School Board meeting on May 23. Cross had previously expressed concern at an earlier meeting that the School Board did not have a policy to notify parents of a student’s name change request.
According to Scheikl, the School Board’s legal counsel has been reviewing the policy against existing laws and policies that would come into conflict with the proposed policy.
Breeden reiterated at the last School Board meeting that legal counsel does not tell the School Board how to vote. Counsel doesn’t tell the School Board whether the policy is good or bad. All it does is present what exists legally currently.
Based on that, the proposed policy may look different than first presented when it is read as an information item in August. After it has been advertised and presented as an information item, a vote can take place at a subsequent meeting.
The last time the public spoke in numbers about the policy, they were largely split between those for and against the policy. Those for the policy said parents have the right to know what is going on with their children in the schools. Those against the policy say it will out children to parents who may not be supportive, putting them in a situation that could lead to abuse.
Three School Board members — Breeden, Jackie Lohr and Lowell Fulk — have said they do not support the policy as presented. School Board member Charlette McQuilkin said she will await the advice of legal counsel.
