After it was announced in November that the Rockingham County School Board was considering redistricting schools in the Spotswood area, the board will take up the vote at a meeting tonight.
Board members will also vote on grandfathering rules — who if anyone will be allowed to remain at the school they are currently at — if they vote yes on redistricting.
Due to crowding in the Spotswood area, staff is recommending to move 158 students from Montevideo Middle School to Elkton Middle School and 207 Spotswood High School students to East Rockingham High School beginning next year.
However, grandfathering rules might allow more students to remain where they are. One proposal would allow more students to stay where they currently are.
The proposed guidelines include allowing all current sixth- and seventh-grade students at Montevideo Middle School to remain there until they finish middle school, and would not require any current Spotswood High School students to move to East Rockingham High School. These guidelines were listed as optional during a presentation made by Superintendent Oskar Scheikl at a School Board meeting earlier this month.
The students who would move schools, according to the proposed grandfathering guidelines, are students who would have moved schools anyway — rising sixth-graders and rising ninth-graders. Current fifth-grade students at South River Elementary School would attend Elkton Middle School next year instead of Montevideo Middle School under these guidelines, and rising freshmen would attend East Rockingham High School instead of Spotswood High School.
Moving just current South River Elementary School students would alleviate projected growth at Montevideo Middle School.
In 2021, the recommendation is to move 21 Plains Elementary School students and 15 John C. Myers Elementary School students to Fulks Run Elementary School, and 67 students from Mountain View Elementary School and 33 John Wayland Elementary School students to Ottobine Elementary School.
Many parents have been upset by this decision, and Grottoes Town Council approved a resolution asking the School Board to delay voting on this matter until other solutions can be discussed.
The School Board will meet at the Keezletown Ruritan Hall tonight at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.