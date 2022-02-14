The Rockingham County School Board once again voted on whether to require masks in schools during a meeting Monday.
Once again the vote was 3-2 to continue requiring masks in schools until community transmission of COVID-19 drops to a moderate or low level per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the law changes in Virginia.
The motion was brought by School Board Chair Dan Breeden and approved by Breeden, Lowell Fulk and Charlette McQuilkin. Vice Chair Jackie Lohr and Matt Cross voted against the motion.
Cross wanted a motion to make masks optional immediately. Lohr wanted to allow parents to opt-out of mask-wearing for their child.
"I believe the decision should belong to the parents, but not a child's classmate," Lohr said, referencing the possibility that if masks were optional for children they would do as their classmates do, and not necessarily what their parents want.
Cross said Rockingham County Public Schools should stop looking at community transmission and look only at pediatric cases in Rockingham County when making a decision about masks.
"I'm sick of hearing about community spread," Cross said. "I don't think [kids] are being taken care of to the best of their ability."
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said that for the community transmission to drop into the moderate area, Rockingham County would need to see a seven-day average of 50 cases per 100,000. One-hundred cases per 100,000 over a seven-day period is considered substantial and puts Rockingham County in the red.
As of Monday, the seven-day average for Rockingham County was 285 positive cases per 100,000, Scheikl said.
The meeting became unruly after Breeden's motion while School Board members attempted to discuss the topic. A number of attendees shouted, stood up, clapped, booed or pointed at School Board members.
A number of parents spoke during public comment prior to the vote on the mask policy asking School Board members to repeal the mandate immediately.
Mike Flanders called the School Board's decision "appalling." He also called a statement sent out by Breeden last week in response to the likelihood that legislation will repeal mask mandates in school "a big 'screw you' to parents."
Breeden said it doesn't matter to him if masks are optional tomorrow if community transmission drops into the moderate or low range, and if the law changes tomorrow, RCPS will follow it.
"We would honor the law and masks would be made optional immediately," Breeden said.
Monday's decision and vote is an update to the School Board's prior decision that masks would continue to be required until the law changes or when the School Board meets on Feb. 28.
