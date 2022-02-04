The Rockingham County School Board will not meet next week.
Normally the School Board meets the first and third Mondays of the month. Feb. 7 is the first Monday of the month but the School Board won't meet for the first time this month until the 14th.
The second meeting of the month will be on Feb. 28.
The meeting schedule will continue with the School Board convening on the second and fourth Monday of the month for the remainder of the year.
School Board meetings start at 7 p.m. and locations vary. Meetings can also be streamed online.
At the Feb. 28 meeting, the School Board will revisit whether masks will be made optional in school buildings. However, the Virginia Supreme Court may pass down a judgement on this matter before that meeting.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.