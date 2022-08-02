Turner Ashby High School, River Bend Elementary School, Cub Run Elementary School and South River Elementary School will have new principals this fall.
Kenny Boyers, formerly the principal at Cub Run Elementary School, is now the principal of South River Elementary School.
Sharon Martz is now the principal at Cub Run Elementary School. Martz was formerly the principal at River Bend Elementary School.
Blair Harper is now the principal at River Bend Elementary School. Harper was the assistant principal at Cub Run Elementary School.
Chris Noll is the new principal at Turner Ashby High School. Noll was previously the assistant principal at TAHS. Noll is replacing Phil Judd, who took a position in Central Office.
Additionally, there are a number of assistant principal changes:
- Broadway High School — Jennifer Madison
- East Rockingham High School — Barbara Eanes and Jody Randolph, who will be the assistant principal intern
- Turner Ashby High School — Lindsey Cook
- Massanutten Technical Center — Bethany Everidge
- Elkton Middle School — Krystal Muterspaugh and Michele Campbell
- Montevideo Middle School — Will Gheen
- Cub Run Elementary School — Kristen King
- River Bend Elementary School — Heather Smith
- Elkton Elementary School — Chelsea Imbrescia
- South River Elementary School — Angela Beagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.