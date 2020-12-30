The 28 nurses employed by Rockingham County Public Schools began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
The nurses who work at all RCPS schools, including Rockingham Academy and Massanutten Technical Center, were the first employees to receive the vaccine.
Teachers are in the phase 1b for receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and could receive it as early as the beginning of 2021.
According to Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, school staff should be "in line soon."
However, at this time, teachers and staff are not required to receive the vaccine, nor are students required to receive the vaccine, which is not yet approved for most of them.
Pfizer's vaccine has been authorized for ages 16 and older. Moderna's vaccine is authorized for ages 18 and older.
Even after a vaccine has been approved for younger children, a school division cannot authorize a requirement for students to receive it. That must come from legislation by the state.
Virginia authorizes children to receive a variety of vaccines, including students who are home-schooled. Parents can opt out of vaccinating under a religious or medical exemption.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is responsible for adding vaccines to the recommended schedule of childhood immunizations, individual state legislatures mandate which vaccinations are required for school.
The current legislation on required immunizations is Virginia Code 32.1-46 and is effective until July 1.
Among the required vaccines are hepatitis-B, diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis, measles, rubella, mumps, varicella, polio, Haemophilus influenzae type b, pneumococcal conjugate, and HPV.
According to RCPS' COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated daily, there are three active cases in the schools currently.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is closed this week, and Superintendent Michael Richards was unavailable for comment on the city's policy on employee and student vaccine requirements.
