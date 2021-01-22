Rockingham County high schools plan to welcome back students Feb. 1 on an alternating A/B schedule.
Like all younger students, these in-school students will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch at school. Additionally, these students, like all other in-school students, will be able to take home meals from school for the weekdays that they are not in the building, according to school officials.
Students in school on Monday/Thursday can leave in the afternoon with meals for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Students in school on Tuesday/Friday can leave in the afternoon with meals for Wednesday, Thursday and Monday, according to school officials.
For Home Learning Academy students, and any other child not physically present in a school building, take-home meals for all five weekdays will continue to be available in each high school attendance area.
However, Broadway High School, Spotswood High School and Turner Ashby High School will no longer provide this option, according to school officials.
The eight schools listed below will provide take-home meal service between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday and Thursday afternoons:
• South River Elementary School
• Plains Elementary School
• East Rockingham High School
• Fulks Run Elementary School
• Montevideo Middle School
• Pence Middle School
• J. Frank Hillyard Middle School
• Ottobine Elementary School
Holiday weeks and inclement weather may alter the schedule. Sites will remain open the next several months unless there is little perceived need based on the number served, according to school officials.
Rockingham County isn’t the only school division opening up to more students starting with the spring semester. Harrisonburg City Public Schools will increase in-person learning from 15% to 30%.
Guidance from the Virginia Department of Education states that in-person learning can be safe as long as strict mitigation strategies are used, including mask-wearing, social distancing and good ventilation.
Harrisonburg plans to implement outdoor learning spaces to help with the latter mitigation strategy as soon as the weather warms up.
