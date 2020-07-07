The Rockingham County School Board got its first look at the proposed plan to reopen schools in the fall, which included a transitional model that will have most students in school two days a week.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools in mid-March for in-person learning. Since that time, school divisions have been looking to the not-so-distant 2020-21 school year and what that might look like given guidelines of social distancing.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl presented a plan that included every-day mitigation strategies, as well as a model for limited in-person learning. While there are still some aspects to the plan that are still up in the air, they are expected to be hammered out when the school board approves the plan later this month.
“There is no risk-free life, period. And there is no learning environment that we can design that is risk free,” Scheikl said.
If students are asked to stay home 100 percent of the time, Scheikl said, they risk missing out on important learning opportunities. But no one is immune to COVID-19, and that puts them at risk.
Mitigation strategies outlined in the plan include health checks for staff and students, face coverings for middle and high school students when 6-foot distances cannot be maintained and face coverings for elementary school students when feasible. Face coverings will also be required of staff and on school buses. Only one student is permitted in a seat if not related to another student. This presents challenges for transportation and a need for staggered in-person instruction, Scheikl said.
It is expected that at the beginning of the school year only about 50% of the student population will be in school at any given time and some students will attend in-person class four days a week, according to the plan.
To begin the school year, students will attend school four days a week, with Wednesday not being a school day but instead a day for collaboration, professional learning, teachers planning for remote learning and outreach.
Pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade students will attend school the remaining four days of the week. There will also be consideration for students with disabilities, IEPs and students who are English Language Learners, to also attend in-person school four days a week.
Students in grades second through 12th will be on an A/B rotation, and attend school in-person only two days a week.
There are two options being presented for deciding A/B days the school board will finalize later this month. One option is to send students to school by their last name, with students whose last name begins with A-L attending in-person on Mondays and Thursdays and students with names M-Z attending school on Tuesdays and Fridays. The other option is to use existing class lists from the previous year and splitting them in half.
Although students will not be expected to have a traditional school day on Wednesdays, they are expected to complete assignments during these days. Grades will be assigned to work.
This model will continue for nine weeks, as proposed, or until things return to “normal.”
