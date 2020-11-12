Every year an outside audit firm looks at Rockingham County Public Schools' bookkeeping ledgers to find areas where accounting practices are not being followed or areas where fraud or embezzlement could occur.
Each school has a student activities fund, which is money coming into the school for things such as clubs, band and sports. It also tracks spending by these organizations. It is separate from a school's operating budget and is often maintained by the school's bookkeeper.
No school division is free of small errors, such as a check not being deposited in a timely manner or a purchase order not being signed by more than one person. Generally, this is due to the fact that the school division doesn't have the funds to hire the necessary staff to follow all best accounting practices.
Internal control issues or material weaknesses are considered more egregious notes from an audit firm, but do not mean anything shady or illegal is going on.
There was no indication of fraud or embezzlement in the 2019-20 student activities fund audit for Rockingham County. However, each school was identified has having a material weakness when it comes to segregation of duties.
"There is a lack of segregation of duties between cash collections, bank deposits, recording of funds, approving purchases, preparing and signing checks, and reconciliation of accounts," the audit firm said. "There are staffing limitations at the school preventing the separation of each of these functions between multiple decisions."
The audit also noted that this is a repeat finding from prior years.
Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Mast said this is nothing new for Rockingham County Public Schools.
"That comment has been on all audits for every school for as long as I have been here," Mast said.
"The solution, per the auditor, would be to hire a second bookkeeper at each school. The risk/reward is not worth it," Mast said.
"However we have other things in place to help mitigate. Things such as training for both principal and bookkeeper as to items to look for. We separate as many duties as we can, and we do internal audit reviews."
