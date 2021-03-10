As the Rockingham County School Board gets closer to hearing a presentation from Superintendent Oskar Scheikl about the 2021-22 budget, which will include raises for employees, the school division keeps working toward having a balanced budget.
At a School Board meeting Monday, Cheryl Mast, chief financial officer for the school division, gave an update on where the division is at in terms of revenue from the state, as well as projected expenditures.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget provides $1.2 million in additional state revenue for Rockingham County Public Schools. The House of Delegates version includes $2.6 million more, and the Senate version includes $2.5 million more. The difference between Northam’s and the House and Senate versions is the governor included a bonus for teachers, and the House and Senate versions included raises, which provide more money.
In addition, the school division can expect some additional federal CARES Act and Title I money. Without taking into account any additional money at the local level, RCPS can expect about $3.4 million in additional revenue.
However, currently, the school division has more expenditures than revenue, even with the additional funding. This means the budget isn’t balanced at the moment.
A 2.5% raise is being proposed for employees for the 2021-22 fiscal year. In addition to finishing funding the 3% raises from this current year, the school division has a line item for raises of about $4 million. Some additional expenditures include a rise in health insurance costs, additional positions for the division’s tiered systems of support, minimum wage adjustments and personnel updates. These costs are offset by savings from the current budget of about $1 million.
All told, the budget, with the revenues and expenditures as they exist now, is short $2.56 million.
To balance the budget, the school division would need that much in additional funding from the Board of Supervisors, Mast said.
Mast and Scheikl are meeting with the finance director and county administrator next week to discuss the shortfall.
In addition, final numbers on state funding should be ready by the next School Board meeting, at which time Scheikl will present his proposed budget.
“We are on target to bring a balanced budget to you,” Mast said.
The next School Board meeting will be on March 22 at 7 p.m. at Montevideo Middle School. The meeting will also be broadcast and a video link will appear on the School Board website prior to the start of the meeting.
