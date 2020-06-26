After Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement about the reopening of school in the fall, and the phases needed to get back into the classroom safely, divisions have been planning what school will look like. And most immediately, what summer school will look like.
Phase 2, which school divisions are in now, allows for students with special needs, English language learners and students in grades kindergarten through third to attend school over the summer. But there are many precautions that need to be taken to ensure this is done safely.
Rockingham County Public Schools announced a summer health plan on Wednesday. Many of the guidelines are what people have been advised to do for months — stay 6 feet apart, wear face masks and no gathering in large groups.
But there are some school-specific guidelines that have been laid out. Parents will have to make appointments to come to school buildings during Phase 2. Parents will have to do a simple health screening of their child every night and sign a form before sending them to school the next day. Temperature checks will also be conducted before students enter buildings.
In terms of social distancing, a 6-foot distance will be required of students at all times, including on the school bus. Only family members will be allowed to sit next to each other on the bus.
Once in the classroom, desks will be placed 6 feet apart. Teachers and staff will be required to wear face coverings and the same is being encouraged for students as developmentally appropriate.
At the high school level, summer band will be allowed between July 14 and Aug. 24.
“The band directors in RCPS collectively agree that music programs are more vital than ever, given their ability to support the social and emotional well being of our students as well as the physical activity,” the summer health plan states.
Rehearsals will be limited to 50 or fewer people and will be conducted in “pods” of between five and 10 students.
Guidelines for middle school band will be the same as high school band.
Off-season athletic workouts will also return starting June 29. There will be a limit of 10 or fewer people meeting inside, and 50 outside while maintaining a 10-foot distance. Water stations are prohibited and locker rooms will be closed. There will be no physical contact, and no balls can be passed back and forth during Phase 2.
If a school is notified of a positive case of COVID-19 among staff or students, school staff will consult the local health department. Schools are prepared to close temporarily to allow time for proper cleaning, notification of the school community, contact tracing, and other necessary steps. In this case, instruction will transition to distance learning.
Additional information about summer school, health and Phase 2 of reopening school can be found on the RCPS website at www.rockingham.k12.va.us/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.