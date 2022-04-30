The Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. recognized one teacher from each of the 24 public schools in Rockingham County as a Teacher of the Year. All teachers recognized will receive a check and small gift. Out of these selected teachers, one educator will be recognized as the Lucy Simms Educator of the Year, which takes place Thursday.

The selected individual for the county will be eligible for the regional and state selection as the Virginia Teacher of the Year.

The teachers of the year are:

Broadway High School — Janae Pettit, Agriculture

Cub Run Elementary School — Angel Shipp, Strong Starts PK-1

East Rockingham High School — Rebecca Lam, Social Studies 10-12

Elkton Elementary School — Donna Mueller, First Grade

Elkton Middle School — David McCarty, Technology Education

Fulks Run Elementary School — Susan Fox, Third Grade

J. Frank Hillyard Middle School — Benjamin Alison, Math Sixth Grade

John C. Myers Elementary School — Amy Hull, School Counselor

John Wayland Elementary School — Jennifer Whetzel, Reading Specialist

Lacey Spring Elementary School — Sherry Ryman, Reading Specialist

Linville-Edom Elementary School — Melissa Mathias, Reading Specialist

Massanutten Technical Center — Christine Pearson, Health Careers 11-12

McGaheysville Elementary School — Heather Gigliotti, Title I Reading Specialist

Montevideo Middle School — Jana Landes, Special Education Seventh Grade

Mountain View Elementary School — Becky Templeton, First Grade

Ottobine Elementary School — Heather Lantz, Speech Language Pathologist

Peak View Elementary School — Mary Shifflett, Fourth Grade

Plains Elementary School — Rebecca Martin, Title I Reading Teacher

Pleasant Valley Elementary School — Natalie Thornton, Third Grade

River Bend Elementary School — Kathryn Flanary, Kindergarten

South River Elementary School — Sarah Hayward, Reading Specialist and LETRS Facilitator

Spotswood High School — Owen Longacre, Social Studies

Turner Ashby High School — Sarah Fawley, Special Education

Wilbur Pence Middle School — Nicole Meredith, Math Seventh Grade

