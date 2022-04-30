The Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. recognized one teacher from each of the 24 public schools in Rockingham County as a Teacher of the Year. All teachers recognized will receive a check and small gift. Out of these selected teachers, one educator will be recognized as the Lucy Simms Educator of the Year, which takes place Thursday.
The selected individual for the county will be eligible for the regional and state selection as the Virginia Teacher of the Year.
The teachers of the year are:
Broadway High School — Janae Pettit, Agriculture
Cub Run Elementary School — Angel Shipp, Strong Starts PK-1
East Rockingham High School — Rebecca Lam, Social Studies 10-12
Elkton Elementary School — Donna Mueller, First Grade
Elkton Middle School — David McCarty, Technology Education
Fulks Run Elementary School — Susan Fox, Third Grade
J. Frank Hillyard Middle School — Benjamin Alison, Math Sixth Grade
John C. Myers Elementary School — Amy Hull, School Counselor
John Wayland Elementary School — Jennifer Whetzel, Reading Specialist
Lacey Spring Elementary School — Sherry Ryman, Reading Specialist
Linville-Edom Elementary School — Melissa Mathias, Reading Specialist
Massanutten Technical Center — Christine Pearson, Health Careers 11-12
McGaheysville Elementary School — Heather Gigliotti, Title I Reading Specialist
Montevideo Middle School — Jana Landes, Special Education Seventh Grade
Mountain View Elementary School — Becky Templeton, First Grade
Ottobine Elementary School — Heather Lantz, Speech Language Pathologist
Peak View Elementary School — Mary Shifflett, Fourth Grade
Plains Elementary School — Rebecca Martin, Title I Reading Teacher
Pleasant Valley Elementary School — Natalie Thornton, Third Grade
River Bend Elementary School — Kathryn Flanary, Kindergarten
South River Elementary School — Sarah Hayward, Reading Specialist and LETRS Facilitator
Spotswood High School — Owen Longacre, Social Studies
Turner Ashby High School — Sarah Fawley, Special Education
Wilbur Pence Middle School — Nicole Meredith, Math Seventh Grade
