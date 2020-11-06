Beginning on Nov. 16, Rockingham County students in grades second through eighth will be back in the classroom two days a week.
This A/B hybrid learning model was originally proposed toward the end of the 2019-2020 school year. But as the COVID-19 pandemic became more widespread, area school divisions changed their plan to almost entirely virtual learning.
But the goal has always been to get students back in the classroom when it was deemed safe to do so. So, with the help and guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education, Rockingham County Schools has made the decision to implement the A/B school day option for the remainder of elementary school students and middle school students. High school students will remain virtual for the remainder of the school year.
There is just not enough space and resources to allow high school students to return to the classroom as well.
So how many students will be in the buildings now?
At a middle school, that means approximately 40% of students will be in the building on any given day. At elementary schools, that will be about 55% as pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade students attend every day except Wednesdays, which will continue to be home learning days for everyone, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
However, parents have the choice of continuing with the home-learning academy for now.
There’s some variation from school to school but, for the most part, approximately 20% of families are choosing the home learning academy.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools will continue with virtual learning at this time, except for the division's most academically vulnerable students. This will continue for at least the remainder of the first semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.