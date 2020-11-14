There are many reasons for Becky Roadcap and Erin Branner to be excited about the return of students in grades second through fifth on Monday.
For one, the principal and assistant principal of John C. Myers Elementary School in Broadway haven’t seen some of these students since the past school year was abruptly sent online in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For another, their own children — who have been participating in the home learning academy since the beginning of the school year — will be back in the building with them as well.
“We are extremely excited for Monday,” Roadcap said. “It’s like the first day of school all over again.”
In the interest of getting as many students as possible back into the classroom safely, the Rockingham County School Board, at the recommendation of Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, approved a plan for a hybrid model of learning. Currently only students in grades pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first are in the school buildings four days a week.
But on Monday, students in grades second through eighth will return to the classroom two days a week on an A/B schedule. However, about 20% of families have opted to continue with online learning.
But for John C. Myers Elementary School, that means going from about 175 students in the building on a given day, to 250 students each day.
Preparing for the arrival of more students has been a challenge for elementary and middle schools across the division, with many components to take into account.
The first is instruction, and streamlining content as students transition from totally online learning to classroom learning two days a week.
Teachers have been working for months on pacing guidelines to make sure there are no gaps or overlaps for students who are transitioning to classroom learning, or for those who will remain online learners, Roadcap said.
Branner was particularly helpful with this, as she has been helping to spearhead the home learning academy, which involves 1,200 elementary school students and 50 teachers.
“We have to keep our focus and stay connected,” Roadcap said of the students who will remain virtual. “They are still students at our school.”
And then there is the physical space component to consider.
Early on in the pandemic, Roadcap and other administrators and teachers took stock of the classroom space available and what could be used as additional space in the event that more students would be in the building. For example, the small gym has been converted into two large classrooms.
On average, with social distancing being practiced, the second through fifth grade classrooms can accommodate between 12 and 15 students, and the pre-kindergarten through first grade classrooms can house about 18 or 19 students.
And, of course, the only component more important than instruction is safety. Putting into place firm cleaning and mitigation strategies has been key. Branner has been working closely with the custodial staff to make sure it has what it needs.
In their classrooms, teachers have sanitizing wipes and spray and are responsible for cleaning counters, doorknobs and high-touch areas throughout the day.
Students use hand sanitizer when they come in the building and there are stations throughout the school for use during the school day.
High-touch areas throughout the school are sanitized three times during the day by the custodial staff — at 10 a.m. 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Once students have left for the day, the custodial staff will use a high-surface area sprayer to sanitize all parts of the building, including classrooms.
“This is a significant amount of work” by the custodial staff, Branner said.
But all of the work will be worth it to have even more students back in the classroom, Roadcap said. Students can expect a celebration on Monday, complete with chalked sidewalks, greetings by the school mascot, posters and music.
Another behind-the-scenes component that has been necessary to prepare for the arrival of more students, happens in the bus garage.
Jeremy Mason, director of transportation for Rockingham County Public Schools, has been working hard to prepare the buses and the new bus routes, to get students to schools safety.
Preparing the routes has been particularly challenging. Unlike most school years, only elementary and middle school students will be attending school in person, and only about 80% of those cohorts. In addition, there is a small percentage of high school students also in the buildings.
Routes had to be completely reworked with the help of the individual schools.
“We have a program that helps us, but it has been a lot of work,” Mason said.
The school division will go from having 80 to 90 buses on the roads, mornings and afternoons, to 180.
Students will sit one per seat, unless seated with siblings. They will be wearing masks the entire ride, including the bus driver. When weather permits, windows will be down to help with air flow.
“We are looking forward to getting as many students back in schools,” Mason said. “I just want to remind everyone to be patient, and that we are doing the best we can.”
