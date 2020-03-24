Normally Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl would have made a detailed, lengthy presentation to the School Board when unveiling his proposed budget for the fiscal year.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scheikl gave a brief presentation to the board at a meeting on Monday night and uploaded a more in-depth video outlining the expected expenditures and revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which starts July 1.
Scheikl prefaced his presentation by saying that given the current crises that has shut down schools for the remainder of the school year, the budget may have to be adjusted to reflect changes in expenditures.
But, as it stands currently, the school division is looking at an operations budget of $145.6 million. The budget reflects both an increase in revenue and expenditures.
A 2% raise for employees is being proposed, which will cost an additional $2 million. Scheikl is also proposing a change to pay scales for classified positions to correct discrepancies and be on par with other area school divisions. This line item totals $850,000.
An increase in expenditures at Rockingham Academy is projected to cost the school division $260,000 and comes in the form of additional positions such as a nurse, teachers and a behavioral assistant.
The school division is expecting additional revenue from the state to go toward positions and programming related to its tiered systems of support — which addresses behavioral and emotional needs of students. The school division is expecting to spend an additional $555,000 in this category.
In addition, $938,000 has been set aside for additional positions within the school division, largely related to enrollment growth.
All told, the additional expenditures total $3.56 million.
To offset those additional costs, the school division expects a significant increase in state revenue, due in large part to an increase in enrollment. It is projected that the school division will receive $4.27 million in additional state revenue.
Offsetting that is a loss of half a million at the federal and grant level. There is also a loss of $2 million from the state miscellaneous fund, normally earmarked for regional programs. This is balanced by a reduction in expenditures for regional programs as well.
Local funding is projected to increase this year by $1.88 million.
Between the proposed expenditures and proposed revenues, Rockingham County Schools is looking at a balanced budget. The budget will go to the School Board for approval and then the Board of Supervisors.
