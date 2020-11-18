Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 62 grants to 44 Virginia localities for the 2020-21 school year, including Rockingham County Public Schools.
Funding will be allocated to provide 22,000 youth with agriculture experiences related to gardening, animal agriculture, STEM, health, nutrition and leadership development.
Three Rockingham County schools received grants — J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, East Rockingham High School and Spotswood High School.
Hannah Campbell is the agriculture teacher at East Rockingham High School and applied for the grant this year.
The grant is for $500, and Campbell said she is planning to use it for an outdoor garden, hydroponics system, and compost bin to teach kids about growing produce and to hopefully eventually have a product to implement a farm-to-table program in conjunction with the cafeteria program.
Elizabeth Lam is the agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Spotswood High School.
“I got a $500 grant to be used to install raised garden beds and potato barrels in the school greenhouse to start up a farm-to-table project for our school,” she said.
A response from the agriculture teacher at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School was not received Tuesday.
Eric Fitzgerald, the director of career and technical education for Rockingham County Public Schools, said the Agriculture in the Classroom grants have been “wonderful” in helping expose more students to agriculture and the possibilities.
“Grant applications for 2020 reflected the needs for both hands-on and virtual learning,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC programs director. “Projects represented a wide range of plant and animal educational projects — from the creation of divisionwide virtual agri-science videos to revitalizing school gardens. We are pleased to have representation from pre-K through 12th-grade educators from across the commonwealth.”
