The Rockingham County School Board will have a public hearing Monday to hear from residents about what they would like to see in terms of reopening schools in the fall.
Based on what the School Board hears, a plan will be developed for reopening, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
“It’s like budget season where the public has a chance to express its view on what should happen,” he said. “The actual plan is developed after the hearing with that input being considered.”
Scheikl has said students will be back in school five days a week next year, and that a virtual option will not be offered unless a student is considered medically homebound.
The School Board has also approved a 2021-2022 school calendar that has a start date of Aug. 23 for all students except prekindergarten, which will start on Aug. 25.
Also related to COVID-19 and the 2021-2022 school year, the School Board will hear Monday a presentation on Rockingham County School’s instructional plan for implementing the Virginia Department of Education’s L.E.A.R.N.S. guidance.
Recently, the Virginia Department of Education released detailed guidance for public schools to implement as they reopen schools and proceed to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The document provided recommendations and identified resources and best practices related to the areas of equity, curricula remediation and intervention strategies, assessments, student and staff wellness and technology to support learning, according to the School Board agenda.
RCPS has applied these recommendations throughout the school year with its phased reopening plan. RCPS will highlight some of the components that have been implemented to successfully help the faculty and staff serve the students of RCPS during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.