At a work session earlier this week, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl presented a plan for reopening schools in August that included a transitional period where the buildings will only be half full to accommodate social distancing.
The School Board will vote on the proposal during its meeting at Spotswood High School at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Like all school divisions across the commonwealth, RCPS formed committees that have been meeting since school was canceled for in-person learning in mid-March. The goal is to get as many students in the buildings while also keeping everyone safe.
Scheikl proposed a plan that gets most students in the classroom two days a week, with the younger and more at-risk students getting in the classroom four days a week.
School Board members had a few questions for Scheikl during the meeting about the upcoming summer school session, the length of the school day and alterations to the school calendar.
Summer school will begin next week and is by invitation only for the school divisions younger students and those students with needs that could benefit from time in the classroom after being out for months.
The start of school and the length of the school day will remain unchanged from previous years, Scheikl said.
One aspect of the plan that is still being decided is how to split up the second through 12th graders and assign them to rotating A and B days. Two options are being considered: split students by last name, or take class lists from last year and split them down the middle.
The School Board wanted to give the public a week to respond to the proposed plan before it was voted on, Scheikl said.
Many parents logged into Monday night's virtual meeting and commented in the chat their appreciation for the hard work and thought that went into creating the reopening plan. Some expressed concern about the availability and reliability of technology that will be necessary to conduct virtual learning, but many felt that the transitional model was the best, safest way to get back to school.
