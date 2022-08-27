Rockingham County is looking for contractors to replace sewer laterals and manholes along Fieldale Place between Robin Hood Court and Memorial Lane.
The invitation to bid opened on Wednesday.
According to county documents, Fieldale Place is a residential street located south of Harrisonburg. It connects Reservoir Street in the county to Springfield Drive in the city.
The existing sewer is severely deteriorated and damaged, according to county documents, and work is being requested to replace the main line to restore function and capacity. The pipe collects wastewater from adjacent houses.
The selected firm, according to Rockingham County, will need to install 1,240 linear feet of 8-inch rigid pipe, reconnect approximately seven service lateral connections and install structural epoxy lining for six manholes.
A pre-bid meeting will be held at the site on Sept. 7. Bids are due Sept. 22.
— DN-R Staff Report
