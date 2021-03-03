After years of having fairly steady numbers of students whose families choose to home-school or opt out of public school as a religious exemption, Rockingham County Public Schools saw a spike in home-school enrollment this school year.
The trend isn’t surprising given the restrictions put on school divisions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When parents had to make decisions about their children’s schooling over the summer and fall, it was hard to know what the school year would look like.
RCPS began the school year in September, with only prekindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade students in buildings four days a week. The rest of the school population remained enrolled in the Home Learning Academy and attending school virtually.
In-person learning opened up to middle school and remaining elementary school students in November, but only for two days a week. Finally, high school students returned to the classroom two days a week last month. The need for an A/B schedule has to do with restrictions on social distancing. When students must be 6 feet apart it limits how many students can be in a building.
For this reason, some parents looked at their options and thought home-schooling might be best.
“It makes perfect sense, during COVID,” Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said. “When you look at an environment where they only are with teachers two days a week, some think, ‘Why not home-school?’”
During the 2019-20 school year, RCPS had a home-school enrollment of 516 students and 334 who chose not attend school through religious exemption.
The number of home-school students in the county has jumped to 821. This is about 7% of the 11,354 students enrolled in the school division this year. That percentage is up from 4% of all students in 2019-20.
While RCPS does not ask all families why they are choosing to home-school when they submit an application to do so, Scheikl has heard from many families informally that the reason is COVID-19. Some families have a fear of sending their students back into buildings; others want more continuity in the school week; and others see this as a unique opportunity to spend time together as a family.
“I get it. I have two children, and if my daughters were still in elementary school, I would consider it,” Scheikl said.
While he doesn’t anticipate the numbers will bounce back completely for the 2021-22 school year, Scheikl said that by the following school year those numbers should be back where they were before the pandemic.
A decrease in student enrollment can be a cause for concern when it comes to state funding. Normally, a set amount is provided to a school division per pupil. A drop in even a few hundred students can mean millions lost in state funding.
However, the General Assembly approved a provision that holds school divisions “harmless” for any drop in enrollment, which was seen across the state. The provision also holds school divisions harmless for the 2021-22 school year.
Before the General Assembly approved these provisions, RCPS operated as if it would have to cut funding to make up for the drop in student enrollment, Scheikl said. Certain positions were frozen and projects put on hold.
“We’re in a good position financially,” he said, crediting that to not just the state, but the relationship between the school division and the Board of Supervisors.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools also saw an increase in home-school numbers this year. It went from having 116 students in 2019-20 to 181 for the 2020-21 school year.
