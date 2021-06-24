Rockingham County residents will be able to voice their opinions on a proposed solar ordinance and policy after county officials finalized a draft plan during a joint work session Wednesday.
A joint public hearing on the proposed ordinance and policy will be held at 6 p.m. on July 14. If planning commissioners vote to table the ordinance and policy during the meeting, action will be pushed to the July 28 Board of Supervisors meeting.
The proposed recommendations come after six months of deliberation between solar study committee members, which included farmers, environmental activists, lawyers, elected officials and engineers.
After draft recommendations were created, two joint work sessions were held with the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission to discuss the plans further.
Following Wednesday’s joint work session, the board decided to move forward with a public hearing to determine if any changes should be made on the recommendations before a vote is taken.
“I really appreciate all the hard work that has been done,” District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler said.
According to the proposed ordinance, a ground-mounted large solar energy facility occupying more than 2 acres of land must be approved by a special-use permit or rezoning unless located on industrial-zoned property.
If the county adopts the proposed ordinance and policy, the Board of Supervisors can approve no more than 1,900 acres total for large solar energy facilities countywide.
District 2 Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison told the board and planning commissioners that for perspective, 1,900 acres encompasses the distance between the town limits of Broadway to the city limits of Harrisonburg along Va. 42 with the addition of four football fields on either end to the west.
A per-site acreage requirement was not included in the proposed ordinance or policy, but the board will use comments given during the public hearing to determine if a per-site acreage requirement should be adopted.
Ground-mounted large solar facilities over impervious surfaces will be permitted within eight zoning districts by right, including industrial, general business, planned neighborhood and planned commercial development.
Ground-mounted solar facilities not installed over impervious surfaces will be allowed in seven zoning districts by right, including planned industrial and commercial development, planned resort, and planned medical and research.
A special-use permit will be required for a large solar facility in prime and general agriculture, general and neighborhood business, rural village, industrial and public services zoning districts.
Ground-mounted small solar facilities, which are not to exceed 2 acres, will be allowed by right in all zoning districts.
No solar facility will exceed 15 feet in height. If a solar facility is proposed to exceed 15 feet, the Board of Supervisors will consider the request on a case-by-case basis and determine if it would better accommodate a dual use of land or other unique site characteristics.
The recommended policy defines a dual use of the land to being parking lots and solar facilities, or land for grazing or crops and solar facilities.
Preference will be given to solar facilities proposed to be located in nonagricultural areas of the county and to sites that show dual use of the land, according to the policy.
Facilities proposed to be located in agricultural zoned land and on prime soils or wooded areas will be discouraged, but not rejected.
The proposed ordinance also states all solar energy facility structures, racks and associated facilities shall have a nonreflective finish or appearance. Solar panels collecting sunlight should be designed to maximize absorption and minimize glare toward adjoining properties and upward toward aircraft.
Community meetings will be required to be held no more than six months prior to the submission of a request for a large solar energy facility. Small solar energy facilities are not required to hold community meetings.
Recommendations also include guidelines for lighting and vegetated buffers.
With the recommended solar ordinance and policy, if approved, the tabled solar farm from Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC could still be viable if a per-site acreage requirement of less than 200 acres is not adopted.
The solar farm is proposed to be approximately 323.6 acres with nearly 95,000 solar panels. It would be located on property southwest of Craney Island and Mountain Valley Road south of New Market. The amount of electricity generated from the solar farm would be able to power roughly 6,500 homes for one year.
The request has been tabled since Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.