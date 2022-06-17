A Rockingham County woman wants to know who shot an arrow through her family dog Thursday morning.
According to Kayla Lam, her 5-year-old pit bull mix Keeley was under her building “in a pool of blood” with an entrance and exit wound from an arrow found nearby.
“I don’t know who would have the heart to shoot a dog,” Lam said.
According to Dr. Anna Artale, a veterinarian at Anicira, the arrow missed the dog’s vital organs, but did break a bone in her back. Keeley is stable, she said, and will be in pain for a while.
Surgery to examine the dog’s organs and close the wounds to stem any further blood loss took about 45 minutes, Artale said.
Artale said the arrow did not penetrate the dog’s chest cavity, and entered and exited her back.
“She was extremely, extremely lucky,” Artale said.
Lam said her uncle woke her up Thursday, saying there was blood all over her porch. When she went outside to check on her dogs she noticed Keeley had been untied and was nowhere to be found.
“There was blood all over her chain,” Lam said.
According to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, his office is investigating the incident, and Anicira is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest, said Katie Nicholson, the organization’s marketing and communications director.
Lam described Keeley, who was rescued from a breeder in West Virginia, as a dog that wouldn’t hurt anything and was great with her two children.
“Definitely want to find out who done it,” she said.
