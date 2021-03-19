At a Rockingham County School Board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl will present his final proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Scheikl has been updating the board on the progress of the budget over the last month as more information about local, state and federal revenues has become known.
At the last School Board meeting, the budget was still in the red with more budgeted expenditures than revenues, but Scheikl and Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Mast were working with the Board of Supervisors to secure more funding, as well as watching the General Assembly to see if it would approve more funding for schools than Gov. Ralph Northam proposed.
Mast said she was confident the budget would be balanced by the time Scheikl presented the final proposal to the School Board.
As of two weeks ago, Northam's proposed budget provides $1.2 million in additional state revenue for Rockingham County Public Schools. The House of Delegates version includes $2.6 million more, and the Senate version includes $2.5 million more. The difference between Northam's and the House and Senate versions is the governor included a bonus for teachers, and the House and Senate versions included raises, which provide more money.
In addition, the school division can expect some additional federal CARES Act and Title I money. Without taking into account any additional money at the local level, RCPS can expect about $3.4 million in additional revenue.
As of the last School Board meeting, a 2.5% raise was being proposed for employees for the 2021-22 fiscal year. In addition to finishing funding the 3% raises from this current year, the school division has a line item for raises of about $4 million. Some additional expenditures include a rise in health insurance costs, additional positions for the division's tiered systems of support, minimum wage adjustments and personnel updates. These costs are offset by savings from the current budget of about $1 million.
All told, the budget, with the revenues and expenditures as they existed at the last School Board meeting, was short $2.56 million.
A second School Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday and the only agenda item is the approval of the budget. Once the budget is approved by the School Board it will go to the Board of Supervisors for final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.