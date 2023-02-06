Rockingham County officials continued the discussion on a conceptual idea for a possible indoor recreation center in the county last week.
At a work session Thursday, the Board of Supervisors met with Kirby Dean, the county's recreation director and Marco Knorr, park manager, to talk about an idea for a possible future indoor recreation facility.
The idea for a possible recreation center was discussed briefly during a Board of Supervisors retreat in May. The proposal is included in a draft version of the Rockingham County Capital Improvements Program, a document that aims to guide construction or acquisition of capital projects.
An adopted CIP doesn't bind the Board of Supervisors to carry out any of the proposed projects, nor does it appropriate or require the expenditure of money, according to county documents. Rockingham County's Planning Commission will consider the CIP at its meeting Tuesday.
On Thursday, the board requested more information regarding the logistics, need and fiscal feasibility for a proposed recreation center.
Dean told the board that during the five years he's been the county's recreation director, the biggest challenge has been the lack of space for programming.
Currently, the county's parks and recreation department is dependent on elementary and middle schools to host indoor activities. While the schools and the recreation department have a good relationship, there can sometimes be a logjam with scheduling conflicts to reserve gym space for the recreation department, because school events take precedence, Dean said.
A lack of indoor or gym space causes recreation staff to limit the total number of programs that can be offered, because there is no space to house the programs, Dean said. It also gives an inability to serve senior citizens and pre-school families, he said.
Potential programming in a facility could include senior activities and classes, senior fitness and education, summer youth programming, arts and crafts in a classroom and court activities, Dean said.
Space issues also, in turn, limit the length of sports seasons currently offered by the department, Dean said. He said the programs offered are of high quality, which makes it more frustrating for everyone involved to have a shorter season.
Dean said the lack of indoor space also limits the numbers that can be accepted into programs the department already offers. This fall, staff had to turn away kids interested in the basketball program due to a lack of gym space. Also, weekly gym setup for activities often requires time and manpower that isn't always available to the county's recreation department, he said.
The lack of space also decreases the safety of the county's programs, Dean said. Some older elementary school buildings limit space between competition floors and bleachers, making the space cramped especially when there are a lot of participants and their parents. In turn, having a larger, unified site like a recreation center would allow athletic trainers, when appropriate, to cover a large group at once, he said.
An indoor recreation center would not only benefit individuals, but also the community and the county's economy, Dean said.
While the idea is conceptual, and subject to change, draft plans feature four full court all-purpose floors, an indoor track to host indoor track meets, and offices, meeting spaces and four classrooms. An exact location hasn't been pinpointed, but the idea of Rockingham Park at the Crossroads was a possibility.
Dean said the facility could also create space for local high schools, colleges and other entities that have the potential to drive economic growth -- sports tourism -- for county businesses. Potential revenue streams could be through court rentals, track meets or concessions, for example.
Total costs for the facility are estimated at about $15 million.
