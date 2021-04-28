The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will consider a proposed budget today for the upcoming fiscal year that no longer includes a cigarette tax.
The $402.9 million spending plan for fiscal year 2021-22, which takes effect July 1, previously had a levy of 2 cents per cigarette, or 40 cents per pack.
The cigarette tax was nixed after the public hearing for the proposed budget on April 14.
During the budget presentation, Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said the cigarette tax didn’t seem popular. County resident Lee Armbuster, owner of Bridgewater Foods grocery store, spoke against the tax during the public hearing and said it would cause residents to buy cigarettes outside the county.
In a memo to supervisors, King said the finance committee instructed two changes be made to the proposed budget following the public hearing — remove the cigarette tax and vehicle allowance for the Board of Supervisors.
The proposed cigarette tax was projected to generate $500,000 in revenue.
There was $18,000 proposed for the vehicle allowance allocation, which would have replaced the board’s mileage reimbursement and removed the monthly report, but it has been removed. The board is still expected to receive a 5% salary increase, along with other constitutional officers and employees backed by state revenue.
The county is still considering raising the meals tax from 4% to 6%, a move that is anticipated to generate an additional $800,000 in revenue.
Other taxes — real estate, personal property and machinery and tools — are not proposed to increase in the proposed budget.
Based on the changes, the proposed budget remains at $402.9 million.
Since the previous fiscal year, the general fund for the proposed budget has increased by 8%, or $11.2 million. Major revenue increases come from real estate revenue due to new construction, machinery and tools tax due to new equipment being added to industry, and local sales and use tax.
Significant decreases in revenue came from recreation programs, a reduction in state aid and reduction in the use of the health insurance fund reserve.
The proposed budget includes funding to continue the vehicle replacement program, Middle River Regional Jail expenses, improvements to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center, construction of a new fire station on U.S. 11 north, construction of a maintenance building at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads and two new custodians at county office buildings.
Other new positions include two new fire and rescue employees in the Clover Hill response area, two new sheriff’s deputies, a new environmental inspector and a deputy director for the Public Works Department.
The base pay for fire and rescue and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office employees is proposed to increase to $40,000 a year.
Supervisors will also consider approving the capital improvement plan for fiscal 2022-26.
The CIP is a five-year plan that guides construction or acquisition of capital projects for the county. The board adopted the CIP in April 2020 and amended it in June 2020 to include two transportation projects.
Planning Director Bradford Dyjak said in a memo that as part of the annual review, Finance Director Trish Davidson compiled a list of project updates and requests from all departments and agencies, and submitted it to the CIP advisory subcommittee for review.
With 14 projects accelerated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, 13 new projects were added for consideration in FY2022-26, including Three Springs Water Treatment Plant sinkhole repairs, Boyers Road at Taylor Spring intersection improvements and a turn lane into Spotswood High School.
Road projects are being funded mostly or in part by the Virginia Department of Transportation. Remaining projects are funded by the county’s water and sewer enterprise fund.
Other items on today’s agenda include the consideration of exempting the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation from local real estate taxes, and consider raising the water rate for the Countryside Sanitary District.
According to the draft minutes from the March 24 meeting, County Attorney Thomas Miller told the board that the battlefields foundation requested to be exempt from the real estate tax, and Rockingham Commissioner of Revenue Dan Cullers determined the foundation qualifies for the exemption.
The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation maintains and administers the Port Republic and Cross Keys battlefields, and has previously been granted tax exemptions from the state and federal government.
As stated in the draft minutes, Miller told the board the county will lose $1,600 a year in tax revenue if the exemption is approved.
Today’s meeting will start at 6 p.m. and take place at the Rockingham County Administration Center. The meeting can also be viewed virtually through the county’s website.
