After a nearly two-hour work session Wednesday to discuss how Rockingham County should address solar farm proposals, one thing is clear — more discussion is needed before moving forward.
“Solar is a big thing. It’s a statewide thing,” District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger said.
Before the Board of Supervisors met for its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, members joined planning commissioners and solar study committee members to discuss draft recommendations for ground-mounted solar energy facilities.
It was the first time in more than four months members met collectively to discuss the future of solar energy in Rockingham County.
Participants were presented with 23 pages of draft recommendations focusing on policies for ground-mounted large solar facilities, ground-mounted small solar facilities, and other code changes.
The recommendations were proposed by solar study committee members, which include farmers, environmental activists, lawyers, elected officials and engineers.
“This was not an easy task,” said Rhonda Cooper, director of community development for the county.
The purpose of the work session was to gather comments from county leaders before a formal recommendation is presented to the public.
No vote was taken on the draft proposal during Wednesday’s work session.
Cooper presented board members and commissioners with the draft, which touches on acreage requirements for ground-mounted solar facilities, aggregate caps for ground-mounted solar facilities and maximum height requirements.
The recommendations did not specifically include per-site acreage caps, as the committee was unable to reach a consensus.
According to the draft ordinance, there was “considerable discourse” when it came to discussing the per-site acreage cap.
“We had a lot of discussion about that,” Cooper said.
The committee narrowed the per-site acreage cap to four options: 30 to 50 acres, 50 to 75 acres, 100 to 200 acres or leaving the size to be considered on a case-by-case basis by the Board of Supervisors.
The most preferred option by committee members the 30 to 50 per-site acreage cap.
The committee defined large solar energy facilities as those occupying more than 2 acres and small facilities as under 2 acres.
The committee also agreed to recommend defining an energy storage system as “equipment, facilities or devices capable of absorbing energy, storing it for a period of time and redelivering that energy after it has been stored.”
The aggregate cap was recommended to be between 1,400 and 1,900 acres for large solar energy facilities.
Kyger asked if language could be included to state the aggregate cap will be reviewed every three to five years to “keep up better with technology.”
Ground-mounted large solar facilities will be allowed over parking lots within eight zoning districts by right, as stated in the draft recommendations. Those zoning districts include industrial, general business, planned neighborhood and planned commercial development.
Ground-mounted solar facilities not installed over parking lots will be allowed in five zoning districts by right, including planned industrial and commercial development, planned resort, and planned medical and research.
A special-use permit will be required for a large solar facility in prime and general agriculture, general and neighborhood business, rural village, industrial and public services zoning districts.
The committee recommended allowing ground-mounted small solar facilities by right in all zoning districts.
The draft recommendations include maximum height requirements for a large solar facility of 15 feet. Any proposals exceeding 15 feet will be considered by the Board of Supervisors on a case-by-case basis.
Small solar facilities also cannot exceed 15 feet in height.
Recommendations also include guidelines for stormwater management, lighting, requiring community meetings for facilities needing a special-use permit, vegetated buffers, and glare and appearance.
The final recommendation in the draft focused on forming a policy to aid decision-making when it comes to solar facility requests.
The recommended policy states the Board of Supervisors will “show preference to the location of solar facilities in non-agricultural areas of the County to encourage the preservation and proper use of land to ensure a readily available source of agricultural, horticultural, and forest products and of open space.”
Preference will also be given to sites that show dual use of the land, such as for grazing or crops and solar facilities, or parking lots and solar facilities, according to the policy.
Facilities proposed to be located in agricultural zoned land, on prime soils or wooded areas will be discouraged. Facilities located on impervious surfaces in business and industrial areas are encouraged.
With no action taken, District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler asked county staff to accept public comment on the draft for one week beginning today.
Once the public comment period closes, there is a tentative plan to hold a second work session to discuss draft recommendations. Following the work session, a public hearing will be scheduled to take up solar recommendations during a Planning Commission meeting, possibly in July.
“This was a tough undertaking. We knew it was going to be,” Chandler said. “We have a lot to digest, and right now, we can’t say how long it will take to get ordinance done.”
Kyger said that while county leaders need to be responsible, appropriate and judicious in their decision-making, the solar facility discussion is not something that should continue to be kicked down the road.
“I don’t think we need to delay it for a long time,” he said.
Public comments can be addressed to the Board of Supervisors, planning commissioners or county staff.
