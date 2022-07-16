Two outside agencies will be assisting Rockingham County officials as county staff plans for the future.
On Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors authorized County Administrator Stephen King to sign a contract with The Berkley Group and the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, as county officials begin updating the comprehensive plan.
Comprehensive plans aim to express a community’s vision for the future, and provide a strategic map to reach it. Under the code of Virginia, localities are required to have a comprehensive plan, and it must be updated every five years.
Rhonda Cooper, the county’s director of community development, told supervisors in June that if staff updated the plan, it would take at least two or three employees away from their regular daily tasks. King agreed with having a consultant prep the document, but said there is also value in involving county staff, who have local knowledge, in the process.
The contract with The Berkley Group is not to exceed $160,000, and the county will pay the CSPDC no more than $30,000.
Cooper said Friday that the project will kick off in the first week of August. The process, from start to finish, will take about two years.
According to county documents, representatives from The Berkley Group will first begin by reviewing existing documents and will hold public workshops and listening sessions with stakeholders.
The Berkley Group will then work with county staff to develop the plan by setting an outline and vision for the county’s future, as well as a profile of Rockingham.
County staff and The Berkley Group will draft plan elements which include researching historic and natural resources, housing and community development, transportation, land use, community facilities and infrastructure and economic development.
The CSPDC will coordinate with The Berkley Group and county staff to prepare the transportation portion of the plan.
Before the comprehensive plan is adopted, final draft plan reviews and public hearings will be scheduled. The document is expected to be presented to county officials in January 2024.
