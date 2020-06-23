The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will have a jam-packed meeting Wednesday as the board will consider budget amendments, a small-business grant program, a fee structure for the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority and several rezoning requests.
The meeting will be broadcast on Zoom, but the public is allowed to attend in person so long as capacity has not been reached.
First item of business is a public hearing on proposed amendments to the fiscal 2020-21 budget to appropriate additional local, state and federal revenue coming in and several adjustments to the general fund expenditures.
The amended budget would also authorize the expenditure of $7.1 million received by the county from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
A portion of CARES Act funding will be put toward assisting small businesses in Rockingham County and incorporated towns once the small-business grant program is created. The program, which the board will take action on Wednesday, will be funded by $500,000 from the CARES Act.
The remainder of the funding will go toward Rockingham County Public Schools, purchase of personal protective equipment and the purchase of rescue equipment needed to respond to COVID-related emergency calls in a timely manner. Funding will also support testing sites and vaccination sites in the future, according to staff reports.
Later in the evening, a presentation will be given by Brooke Garrison for the purpose of requesting to accelerate the reopening of the county.
Following staff and committee reports, the Board of Supervisors will recess to allow the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority to meet. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the proposed fee structure of 10 cents per rooftop square foot for property owners located within the Lake Shenandoah watershed.
The watershed covers an area east-southeast of the Harrisonburg city limits and includes land between Port Republic Road and U.S. 33.
On June 11, a public hearing was held for the proposed fee structure, but no action was taken by the authority. There were more than 50 letters submitted to the authority voicing opinions on the fees and 10 people spoke in person.
Lisa Perry, director of environmental services, said during the hearing that the authority’s mission was to facilitate a stormwater infrastructure upgrade, but it would come with a price.
In a letter to residents, Perry said that estimated costs for expenses were $150,000 for engineering, $2 million for the acquisition of properties and easements, $800,000 to $2.4 million for construction of mitigation strategies and $200,000 for ongoing operation and maintenance costs over 10 years.
The total estimated costs for expenses is between $3.15 million and $4.75 million.
If the authority approved the fee structure as described, a fee will be added to the real estate bills due in December and June.
Upon the adjournment of the authority, supervisors will reconvene for the purpose of seven public hearings, including a proposed apartment development that was recommended for approval by Planning Commission in early March.
The board first approved a request by Cosner Investments LLC in 2019 for a 5.9-acre portion of a 10-acre parcel from general agricultural to planned multifamily use for the development of Locust Grove Village — a four-condominium development with no more than 86 condos.
The parcel is located on the southeast side of Boyers Road south of Stone Spring Road.
During a public hearing in April 2019, Seth Roderick, a representative of Cosner Investments LLC, said the goal was to create a different living environment for those who want condominium-style housing without the ownership, maintenance or responsibilities, while in a rural setting.
Since the board’s approval, investors couldn’t be found for the development, leading Cosner Investments to seek an amendment to the plan to replace “condominium” with “apartment.”
Todd Rhea, an attorney with Clark and Bradshaw who is working on the project, said during a public hearing in March that it would be easier to construct and finance apartments than condominiums.
Rhea also said the town homes attached to the apartments could be sold separately.
There are no changes to the master plan layout, and the development is being recommended for approval by county staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.