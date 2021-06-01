Developers behind the proposed Boyers Crossing development have revised the site plans in preparation for the June 9 Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting, where a public hearing and vote is expected to take place.
The development will go before the board with no formal recommendation from the county’s planning commission after the advisory panel couldn’t come to agreement during a meeting on May 4.
Jay Smith, a developer with Baum Investments LLC, said based on feedback provided at two public hearings, changes were made to the development's residential and commercial area, as well as entrance off Port Republic Road.
The first change focuses on addressing the proposed 78 residential units that originally were to be split among two apartment buildings.
Smith said the revised site plan includes 35 apartments and the addition of 23 town homes. Units will range from one to two bedrooms and will be marketed toward young professionals.
There is also a proposal to change the single-story commercial building into a two-story commercial building and allow seven loft apartments to be built on the second floor.
The commercial building could be used for office or retail space and will be 8,000 square feet.
“The initial project was 78 apartment units. That has been reduced to 58 total units,” Smith said.
By reducing the number of residential units on the property, Smith said it will lead to a decreased traffic count in the area.
The proposed town homes will be facing Boyers Road, near the Barrington subdivision. Town homes closest to Boyers Road will be two-stories tall, while town homes closest to the proposed mini-storage facility will be three-stories tall.
Smith said one element from the original site plan that didn’t change was the mini-storage facility.
“It’s still a part of the plan, which makes it all work,” he said.
The facility, as proposed, will be only accessed internally and be fully enclosed and air-conditioned.
Stephen Overcash, working with Baum Investments, said on April 6 that roughly 600 units will be available at the mini-storage facility and one employee will be on-site during business hours.
Based on the revised site plan, the mini-storage facility is still proposed to be located behind the residential areas.
Smith also said developers have increased the entrance from Port Republic Road, and will add a prominent divider and signage to encourage travelers to use the entrance instead of the Boyers Road entrance.
Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said the revised proposal is not required to go before the county’s planning commission for a recommendation and will be considered by the Board of Supervisors on June 9.
