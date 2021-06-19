As Rockingham County moves closer to addressing ground-mounted solar energy facilities, a work session will be held Wednesday to review comments and suggestions received on a 23-page draft recommendation plan.
The work session begins at 3 p.m. and will consist of the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission.
County officials and staff last discussed solar energy facilities during a work session on May 26, when it was determined more time was needed to review the proposal.
Following the May work session, county officials made additional comments, which are documented in the agenda packet for Wednesday’s work session and board meeting.
Five comments were received from county residents and organizations.
No comments were documented under the per-site acreage requirements, which had no specific recommendation. The per-site acreage cap can range from 30 to 200 acres or be considered on a case-by-case basis by the Board of Supervisors, according to the draft recommendations.
One comment noted in the agenda packet came from District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger, who during the May 26 work session said the solar discussion should not continue to be kicked down the road.
Kyger suggested the recommended aggregate cap of between 1,400 and 1,900 acres for large solar energy facilities should be reviewed every three years to keep up with “technology trends and to evaluate efficacy.”
As stated in the proposal, ground-mounted large solar facilities will be allowed over parking lots within eight zoning districts by right, including industrial, general business, planned neighborhood and planned commercial development.
Ground-mounted solar facilities not installed over parking lots will be allowed in five zoning districts by right, including planned industrial and commercial development, planned resort, and planned medical and research.
A special-use permit will be required for a large solar facility in prime and general agriculture, general and neighborhood business, rural village, industrial and public services zoning districts.
Ground-mounted small solar facilities will be allowed by right in all zoning districts.
The draft recommendations include maximum height requirements of 15 feet. Any proposals exceeding 15 feet will be considered by the Board of Supervisors on a case-by-case basis.
Recommendations also include guidelines for stormwater management, lighting, requiring community meetings for facilities needing a special-use permit, vegetated buffers, and glare and appearance.
Preference will be given to solar facilities proposed to be located in non-agricultural areas of the county and to sites that show dual use of the land, such as for grazing or crops and solar facilities, or parking lots and solar facilities, according to the policy.
Facilities proposed to be located in agricultural zoned land and on prime soils or wooded areas will be discouraged, but not rejected.
Meetings to inform the community about proposed solar facilities will only be required for large-scale facilities. Planning Commissioner Kevin Flint commented on the proposal, saying meetings should not be held six to 12 months before submittal to avoid major lag time.
In a comment submitted to the county, Bishop Dansby said staff should consider requiring solar on all new buildings and parking lots, or offer incentives to increase solar on buildings.
“Rockingham has a huge number of poultry and dairy houses,” he said. “The energy production from those structures would be huge.”
Rick Yoder also said incentives should be created for using solar power, adding that he encourages the creation of solar farms.
Brian Linger said he felt the solar committee did not represent industrial land owners and consideration should be given to continue to allow ground-mounted solar installations larger than 2 acres by right on industrially zoned land.
A joint public hearing on the proposed solar energy facility ordinance and policy has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 14.
