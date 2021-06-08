The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will have a lengthy meeting Wednesday as six action items are listed on the agenda, including the widely debated and recently modified Boyers Crossing development.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the board will host a public hearing on three special-use permit requests and two ordinance amendments before taking comments on the Boyers Crossing development.
In the previous two public hearings held by the Planning Commission, the Boyers Crossing development garnered nearly 20 comments and an online petition with more than 500 signatures opposing it.
With high turnout expected, the development will be the last action item discussed Wednesday.
Before the board takes up the request, hearings for three special-use permit requests will take place. The special-use permits are for a small contractor business located off Pleasant Valley Road, a mini-storage unit facility off Opal Drive and an event center and bed-and-breakfast off North Valley Pike.
The mini-storage facility request comes from Jeremiah Boucher, of Las Vegas.
According to the special-use permit application, Boucher is seeking to place five mini-storage unit buildings on a roughly 4.5-acre parcel located off Opal Drive near West Mosby Road.
The site plan shows the facility having 372 storage units spanning 69,000 square feet. According to the application, however, the storage units are to encompass 23,640 square feet.
Hours of operation for the facility will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The number of employees and expected customer trips have yet to be determined, according to the application.
Dave Yutzy, of Timberville, is seeking a special-use permit for an event center and bed-and-breakfast off North Valley Pike near New Market.
Yutzy stated in the application that a round barn will be used for weddings throughout the summer on weekends, with possible agritourism events in the fall. A second structure called Court Manor will also be used for weddings throughout the year and serve as a bed-and-breakfast during the week.
Parking areas able to accommodate 100 to 200 cars will be located on the property near the wedding and event venue sites.
In other business, the board will consider revising and renewing the Ottobine Agricultural-Forestal District for a 10-year period.
According to a memo from Patrick Wilcox, senior planner for the county, the Ottobine Agricultural-Forestal District is set to expire on July 12, and several landowners requested to withdraw from the district.
With the revision, the district will include 26 parcels totaling more than 1,142 acres. The four withdrawal requests will decrease the district by roughly 352 acres.
Lastly, the board will consider the proposed Boyers Crossing Development, which consists of a two-story commercial building, 58 residential units divided into apartments and town homes, and a three-story mini-storage facility.
Jay Smith, a developer with Baum Investments LLC, said on June 1 that based on feedback provided at two public hearings, changes were made to the development’s residential and commercial area, as well as the entrance off Port Republic Road.
The revised site plan includes 35 apartments and 23 town homes. Units will range from one to two bedrooms and will be marketed toward young professionals. There will also be seven loft apartments on the second floor of the 8,000-square-foot commercial building.
The proposed town homes will be facing Boyers Road, near the Barrington subdivision. Town homes closest to Boyers Road will be two stories, while town homes closest to the proposed mini-storage facility will be three stories.
No changes were made to the proposed mini-storage facility, which will have roughly 600 units.
The mini-storage facility is still proposed to be located behind the residential areas.
Smith also said developers have increased the entrance from Port Republic Road, and will add a prominent divider and signage to encourage travelers to use that entrance instead of one on Boyers Road.
The development will go before the board with no recommendation from the Planning Commission.
