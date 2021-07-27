The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will consider a joint rezoning and special-use permit request during its meeting Wednesday, which could result in a small contractor’s business being located in McGaheysville.
A public hearing on both requests will take place at 7 p.m. Approval of the special-use permit is dependent upon approval of the rezoning.
The rezoning request comes from Travis Lam, who is seeking to rezone a 2.74-acre portion of a 4.68-acre parcel zoned medium density residential to general agriculture. The property is located at 495 Willow Rose Drive in McGaheysville.
The special-use permit request comes from Tyler Austin, an operations manager with Racey Engineering. Austin is seeking a special-use permit to operate a small contractor’s business on the property.
During its July meeting, the Rockingham County Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning request.
According to the special-use permit application, Austin stated an existing 60-by-80-foot metal building will be used as a small contractor’s business and house an office for Lams Construction LLC. The building will also be the primary storage area for tools and equipment, as well as a maintenance shop for equipment, trucks and tools.
The hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Austin stated in the application there will be six employees at the office and no customer trips are anticipated. Employees will contribute to roughly 30 trips per day.
Other items on the agenda include appointing individuals to serve on the Board of Zoning Appeals, Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, Community Services Board and Social Service Advisory Board.
Supervisors will also host a public hearing on a proposed boundary line adjustment between the county and the city of Harrisonburg. If approved, it will affect two city tax parcels and five county tax parcels, including land occupied by Mulligan’s Golf Center.
Harrisonburg City Council will host its public hearing on the boundary line adjustment at 7 p.m. today.
