Rockingham County employees will observe Juneteenth during the next calendar year.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to amend the 2021 calendar during its meeting Wednesday after county staff rememered Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order making Juneteenth a paid state holiday.
Juneteenth is recognized on June 19, which marks the end of slavery in the United States.
On June 16, Northam declared his intent to mark Juneteenth as a permanent paid state holiday and gave state employees the day off on June 19. Previously, Juneteenth had not been a state holiday.
Discussion for the county’s holiday calendar arose after the General Assembly voted to abolish Lee-Jackson Day, leaving an extra day to fill. The holiday formerly honored two Confederate generals.
The board also approved appropriating $300,000 to the Rockingham County Fair for its 2020 operating expenses.
Finance Director Trish Davidson told the board the county typically contributes $65,000 toward one-time capital items, which the county did during the current fiscal year.
Davison said the contribution would not require a payback, but the county would expect the capital improvement program would slow down over the next several years to allow the fair to “catch up” with the current restricted environment.
“This would reduce our annual contribution to capital improvements, we would plan to contribute to fair week, but nothing as substantial as we have in the past,” Davidson said in her finance committee report.
The Rockingham County Fair operated under pandemic-era terms with restrictions placed in order to follow social distancing and safety guidelines. The county fair, which saw roughly 80,000 attend in 2019, placed a 1,000-person limit on the grounds and inside livestock areas at all times in 2020.
The county’s appropriation will come from the general fund reserve.
In addition, Economic Development and Tourism Director Joshua Gooden was asked to assist in creating a video of the fairgrounds.
Other items on the board’s agenda included a public hearing on a mixed-residential complex and three ordinance amendments. All four public hearings were recessed Wednesday and will be continued until the next board meeting on Nov. 18.
Coming back before the board was a request from Bluestone of Harrisonburg LLC, which was first approved in 2009 when the development planned for a total of 384 units.
With the land still undeveloped, the applicant requested to increase residential density from 384 units to 728, adding 133 acres to the property.
The property adjoins the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County limits and is located 0.4 miles south of Covenant Drive, west of South Main Street and north of Pike Church Road.
Todd Rhea, a lawyer at Clark & Bradshaw, told board members the development was first rezoned during the height of the Great Recession, adding that changes were just a reconfiguration.
The amended plan calls for 24 garden-style apartment buildings added to the proposed housing types of the development. Each building would contain 12 units for a total of 288 apartment units. The plan would also increase the town house density from 226 units to 321, adding 95 town houses to the development.
Duplex lots will increase from 96 to 102, while detached single-family lots would decrease from 62 to 17.
Existing woodland vegetation along the northern ridge of the property would remain unchanged, according to the plan description.
Rhea said the development will be constructed in phases, adding that “this is a decade-long project.”
Ordinance amendments that were continued until the next board meeting related to bulk storage of liquid petroleum gas in agricultural zoning districts and adding dwellings to certain zoning districts.
As part of Chairman Billy Kyger’s report, he said his “final farewell” to outgoing Zoning Administrator Diana Stultz and District 1 Supervisor Brent Trumbo.
Stultz officially retires today and Kelly Getz will take her place.
Trumbo, who was appointed by the board in 2019 to replace Pablo Cuevas when he retired, chose not to run in the Nov. 3 election to keep his seat.
The only candidate running for the seat is Dewey Ritchie, who served 39 years as a deputy sheriff in Rockingham County. If elected, Ritchie will serve the remainder of Cuevas’ term through Dec. 31, 2021.
