If a fortune-teller seeks to share predictions of the future in Rockingham County, a fee of $500 annually must be brought to the table before the cards or crystal ball are set.
Effective since June 18, 1956, the fee for fortune-tellers, clairvoyants and practitioners of phrenology and palmistry has been relatively unknown to county residents, but that soon will change.
Rockingham County will soon publish a fee compendium for its upcoming fiscal year to detail every fee the county collects.
“There are probably fees in there you didn’t even know we charged,” said Trish Davidson, director of finance for the county.
The compendium for fiscal year 2021-22 consists of 52 pages of various fees in 11 departments.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved adopting the fee compendium during Wednesday’s board meeting.
District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie said that after he read over the draft fee book, he began to wonder what the county doesn’t charge a fee for.
With more than 300 fees listed, it’s hard not to find a charge for something.
“There are many fees,” Davidson said.
The idea of creating and adopting a document that compiled all active fees charged by the county started with the finance department noticing department heads weren’t completely sure of the process to review or set fees, Davidson said.
“We noticed a few other localities that have taken this approach and felt like it was a great way to provide a comprehensive review of all fees,” she said.
During the compilation process, Davidson said there were a few “fun miscellaneous licenses” the county charges that stood out to her, such as a daily $100 fee for carnival and circus performers.
There is also a $200 annual fee for those operating or conducting a public dance hall that has been in effect since 1979.
By next week, Davidson said she hopes to have the fee compendium available on the county’s website. To ensure fees aren’t becoming “stale,” Davidson said the fees will be reviewed and updated on an annual basis when needed during the budget process.
If county residents want to know the fee for starting an adult volleyball team, that information will be found in the book.
“Residents can reference this list any time there is a question on fees,” Davidson said.
(1) comment
So in short, RoCo is just scrounging looking for every means possible to make a buck off the residents. Got it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.