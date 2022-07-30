Members of the public will get their first opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed 271-unit apartment complex between Apple Valley and Stone Spring roads at Tuesday’s Rockingham County Planning Commission meeting.
Cathcart Properties is requesting to rezone 19 acres to planned multifamily development. Its master plan includes seven buildings with no more than 271 units and amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, playground, dog park, multipurpose court, car wash and trash compactor.
The plot, which is vacant, is located southeast of the Stone Spring Road and Peach Grove Avenue intersection. Its current zoning is for agricultural and business uses.
A planned multifamily district, according to county documents, provides residential opportunities, a common area and commercial opportunities in a clustered development.
According to county documents, primary access to the development will be provided through Port Hills Drive. A secondary access road will be built from Stone Spring Road to Apple Valley Road through a public access easement.
According to a Rockingham County Public Schools report, the development would add five students at Spotswood High School, three at Montevideo Middle School and five at Peak View Elementary School.
There is capacity to accommodate the additional students, the report said, but Montevideo Middle School is nearing capacity. With other approved developments in the area, there are concerns about capacity at the school, the report said.
For transportation, state officials prefer the Apple Valley Road connection to be a publicly maintained street, and a private street connection from the Port Hills extension to Stone Spring Road.
The maximum height for apartment buildings is 75 feet, according to the draft site plan, and 590 on-site parking spaces are proposed.
The draft site plan also shows 24 bicycle spaces. The city of Harrisonburg is adding an uphill bicycle climbing lane on Peach Grove Avenue this year, and officials recommend bicycle accommodations in the proposed development for future connectivity.
In other business, commissioners will hold a public hearing on a rezoning request from McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company. The fire company is seeking to rezone its property at 65 Stover Drive to a business district.
The property, zoned for agriculture, has historically been used for McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company fundraising activities.
Mauzy Truck StopCommissioners may also issue a recommendation on a controversial proposed truck stop in Mauzy, according to the agenda. Commissioners tabled the request July 5, noting concerns with traffic and water and sewer. Others raised concerns with the plan’s inconsistency with the comprehensive plan.
Gas City LLC requests to rezone 31.2 acres of land north of U.S. 11 and Mauzy Athlone Road to a business interchange district. The Leesburg-based business is also requesting a special-use permit concurrent with its rezoning request.
A 12,000-square-foot convenience store, a 12-vehicle fuel station, eight fuel pumps for trucks, a truck repair shop and a car wash are all proposed in the draft site plan.
Commissioners may also make a recommendation on revisions to the county’s commercial dog kennel ordinance. The item was tabled July 5. While four public speakers — three of whom identified themselves as animal welfare advocates — at that meeting were in favor of the revisions, commissioners tabled the request to set a stricter definition of a commercial dog kennel.
The proposal requires commercial breeding kennels to have no more than four adult breeding females on premises throughout a year. Breeding female dogs may have no more than two litters in a rolling 12-month period.
Kennels must be inspected once a year on an announced and by-appointment basis, according to the draft, and kennels will be checked at least once randomly and unannounced per year.
The Rockingham County Planning Commission meets Tuesday at the County Administration Center at 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
