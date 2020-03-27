Before the effects of COVID-19 could be seen throughout the United States, Timberville got a head start streaming Town Council meetings live through Facebook. Now, neighboring bodies of government are moving forward similarly.
On Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors met for its regularly scheduled meeting to take up the county’s state of emergency, but it wasn’t in a setting the board was used to.
With no members of the public in attendance, the board sat in front of a laptop that was streaming the meeting through Zoom. It was the first meeting to be broadcast live and certainly not the last.
“We’re going to use Zoom again on April 8 for the budget presentation,” County Administrator Stephen King said. “We expect to allow people to phone-in or video-in through Zoom. We’ll see how that works and use for public hearings, if they can’t be delayed and if the crisis runs for a while.”
King said county staff made the decision to transition to broadcasting meetings after declaring a state of emergency in the county on March 14.
“I’d say we started trying to work up a plan starting March 16,” he said.
On short notice, they used a laptop with a webcam the county already owned to make the livestream happen, but it produced a low quality video.
“I would say the streaming went OK, but definitely room for improvement,” he said. “The quality of the video was subpar and one of the critical microphones which worked for the room didn’t come through well on the streaming.”
With the troubleshooting, King said he and county staff learned to use a higher quality camera next time and make sure the audio is working properly immediately before the meeting. To make those improvements, the county purchased a new webcam that with higher resolution that should produce a better quality picture.
Overall, King said the transition to streaming was not difficult, but the result was disappointing.
“If we can get the system functioning well, [the board] may elect to continue to stream the meetings, not sure what method,” King said. “We’ll have to see.”
King said a copy of the video will be posted on the county’s website.
The county isn’t the only form of government making the decision to transition into a higher level of transparency, as the towns of Elkton, Bridgewater and Dayton are making plans to offer livestreams.
“We will likely conduct the meetings through Zoom,” Dayton Town Superintendent Angela Lawrence said. “We are going to do a test run [Friday] and make sure it will work the way we need it to.”
Lawrence said the link to the livestream would be posted on the town’s website and Facebook page for each meeting moving forward.
Alex Wilmer, Bridgewater assistant town manager, said the town is planning to hold meetings electronically until Gov. Ralph Northam gives the “all-clear” for public gatherings.
Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden said he hoped to be able to stream council meetings or offer a call-in option for residents to listen, but the logistics are being worked out by Town Manager Greg Lunsford.
“It is definitely a learning process for all of us,” Gooden said.
In Broadway, Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said he anticipated the town will pursue other options, such as broadcasting council meetings, but logistics will be discussed during the April 2 meeting.
Timberville Town Manager Austin Garber said the town has not decided how council meetings will be conducted, but the town will continue to stream meetings.
Grottoes Town Manager Nathan Garrison said the town was looking into its options, such as using a platform like Zoom to allow for conference calling.
“We would advertise this with any agendas or notices to allow for citizens to call in to the meeting,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.