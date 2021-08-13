Every year, school divisions across the country welcome new teachers to the ranks of K-12 education. While many are freshly graduated, some have changed careers after doing something else for years.
But whether or not they are 22 or 52, new teachers face the same stress and nervousness that comes with the prospect of a couple dozen of faces staring at you on the first day of school.
In a little over a week, Logan Shifflett will be teaching 19 fourth-graders at John Wayland Elementary School in Rockingham County. He is fresh out of college, having graduated from Bridgewater College this spring. Normally, in a future teacher’s last year of schooling, they student teach. And while that was the case for Shifflett, student teaching during the pandemic didn’t quite look like it normally does, adding to the anxiety he feels about his new gig.
“The only teaching I’ve done has been closely monitored,” Shifflett said.
However, he’s feeling more confident after Thursday’s new teacher orientation day, which was attended by about 100 people. It was nice to hear that his anxieties were not exclusively his own, and to hear from veteran teachers about how to navigate this first year.
It’s veteran teachers, after all, that took Shifflett down this path of education. He wants to be a teacher like some he had growing up.
“I’ve had teachers, and we’re talking like 15 years ago, who you could tell cared about all of the students,” he said. “The way they treat students and how dedicated they are. That’s the kind of teacher I want to be.”
Shifflett has gotten his class roster and reached out via email and phone calls to families, but it won’t be until open house on Aug. 19 that he’ll get to put faces to names.
“I can’t wait to meet all the kids and learn things about them and start forming those relationships,” Shifflett said.
All new Rockingham County teachers are paired with a mentor to help them with their first year. Shifflett’s mentor is Gerri Ziegler, who has taught first grade for 23 years at both Elkton Elementary School and River Bend Elementary School.
“Essentially my entire 23 years have been in the amazing Elkton community,” Ziegler said.
Unlike some of the other grade levels, Ziegler was fortunate enough this past year that she didn’t have to frequently pivot between in-person instruction and virtual learning.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t stressful.
Ziegler said the first few days she struggled with “how am I going to do this?” But after the first weekend break, the kids came back the following Monday and we’re happy to be there.
“I quickly realized I was the only one who had stressed the changes,” she said. “The kids had adapted perfectly and were having a blast being back.”
This is Ziegler’s 13th year mentoring new teachers. She has mentored approximately 15 first-year teachers, including two of her own former students, and has three more this year.
The mentor is provided opportunities to observe the new teacher in a collaborative spirit, Ziegler said. The intention is to coach and support new teachers so they can reach their full potential. RCPS also provides services to cover topics that will benefit the teachers throughout their first year of teaching. The mentees have the opportunity to watch two teachers of their choice as a way to observe practices that are in place.
“My best advice for my mentees is to create strong personal connections with the students and their parents,” Ziegler said. “A successful teacher should find joy in teaching so that the children will believe in that teacher. I also remind my mentees the importance of working closely with their grade-level teams. It is amazing what teachers can accomplish when they come together.”
Ziegler said she loves visiting and observing her mentees in the classroom that first year. She enjoys meeting with them and going over everything that happened during a lesson. It really provides a time for the mentee to reflect and apply learning to their work with students.
Ziegler said it’s a testament to the success of Rockingham County’s new teacher program that she finds such enjoyment in it.
“RCPS is committed to giving a successful start to all new teachers,” she said. “I am thankful to have been part of a program that is trying to ensure lifelong teachers that love what they do.”
