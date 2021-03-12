PENN LAIRD — Tuesday was the first really warm day of 2021, the kind of day where you could get away with a light shirt and no jacket. There was a warm breeze and the inevitability of spring was palpable after a chilly and icy winter.
At Rockingham Park at the Crossroads in Penn Laird -- Rockingham County's first and only public park -- families were enjoying that warm winter reprieve. Kids were crawling over playground equipment. Couples were walking along the park's 1.25-mile walking path. Dads were kicking a soccer ball with their kids.
Rockingham Park at the Crossroads was completed in 2018, and was planned and funded by the Board of Supervisors. Now, it's up to Kirby Dean, director of parks and recreation for the county, and Marco Knorr, park manager, to see it grow into the future.
The park is 65 acres and includes four recreation fields, four softball and baseball fields, a playground and walking trail. There is also a small cemetery where human remains have been laid to rest after they were found during the construction of the park.
And while Dean and Knorr say fiscal responsibility has to be paramount, especially during a pandemic that has hit the economy hard, they have plans for the future of the park. Some plans are more doable in the foreseeable future, and others will be years in the planning.
One of the more accomplishable goals is the addition of a dog park, which needs only fencing, some equipment and maintenance.
Down the pike, Knorr and Dean want to add pickleball courts, an amphitheater, basketball courts and a recreation center.
The park will be filled with visitors from April to October for baseball and softball tournaments. Dean said they will ask visitors to socially distance and will have sanitation stations throughout the field stands.
As for the playground, there is little chance of a COVID-19 transmission. The equipment is sanitized daily and studies have shown that transmission from surfaces is low, and almost nonexistent when outdoors where full ventilation is available.
