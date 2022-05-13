The court date for the suspect in the February shooting deaths of two Bridgewater College campus officers has been continued until October.
The Commonwealth's Attorney office confirmed that Alexander Wyatt Campbell's court date has been continued to Oct. 26 in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court. It was previously scheduled for Wednesday.
At Campbell's last hearing on Feb. 16, his attorney, Harrisonburg lawyer Gene Hart, said he had reason to believe Campbell has undiagnosed schizophrenia.
Judge John Hart authorized a mental health review, which will be done either at the Rockingham County Jail or Western State Hospital in Staunton.
Campbell, 27, is being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond. He is charged in the Feb. 1 shooting deaths of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, and college safety officer Vashon "J.J." Jefferson.
Before coming to Bridgewater College, Painter was hired as a Grottoes police officer in 2001 and later became the town's police chief, a position he held until he retired in 2019.
Jefferson worked as a campus security officer at Shenandoah University in Winchester from 2012 to 2018.
A motive for the killings has not been disclosed.
A message seeking comment for Gene Hart was not immediately returned Friday.
Campbell, formerly of Ashland, had dropped out of Bridgewater College. He had been living in Bridgewater at the time of the shooting.
Campbell faces five felony charges, including first-degree murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.